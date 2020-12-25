Home Photos General Coverage Photos A student participating in a competition by drawing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A student participating in a competition by drawing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam at NH Museum Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 7:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-251220 LAHORE: December 25 A student participating in a competition by drawing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam at NH Museum. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP51-251220 ALSO READ Pakistan to be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Quiad-e-Azam’s golden principles provides strong foundation to Pakistan: CM Balochistan Govt taking steps to make country as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam: Faisal Javed A view of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race at Canal Road during to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional...