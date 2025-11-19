Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA student delivers speeches in inter-house English and Urdu competitions at Sadiq...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

A student delivers speeches in inter-house English and Urdu competitions at Sadiq Public School

A student delivers speeches in inter-house English and Urdu competitions at Sadiq Public School
APP43-191125 BAHAWALPUR: November 19 - A student delivers speeches in inter-house English and Urdu competitions at Sadiq Public School. APP/HBR/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
A student delivers speeches in inter-house English and Urdu competitions at Sadiq Public School
APP43-191125
BAHAWALPUR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan