Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor on the way on motorcycle loaded with household stuff... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor on the way on motorcycle loaded with household stuff to attract the customers Wed, 30 Dec 2020, 6:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-301220 ISLAMABAD: December 30 A street vendor on the way on motorcycle loaded with household stuff to attract the customers. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP11-301220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor pushing a hand cart loaded with clay made stuff to attract the customers RAWALPINDI: October 17 A street vendor displaying and arranging different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers. APP