A street vendor is arranging and decorating fruit on his bicycle to attract customers’ attention

A street vendor is arranging and decorating fruit on his bicycle to attract customers' attention
APP42-250324 SIALKOT: March 25 - A street vendor is arranging and decorating fruit on his bicycle to attract customers' attention. APP/MUT/IQJ/ABB
A street vendor is arranging and decorating fruit on his bicycle to attract customers' attention
APP42-250324
SIALKOT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services