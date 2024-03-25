- A street vendor is arranging and decorating fruit on his bicycle to attract customers’ attention
- Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), briefing the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on TCP’s operations and functions
- Volunteers distribute drink to peoples for Ifra during the Holy Month of Ramadan at Latifabad
- Volunteer arrange Iftar for deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak at roadside
- Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar addressing an Iftar-cum-dinner reception hosted at the Chancery to mark Pakistan National Day
Pakistan's National News Agency