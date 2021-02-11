Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor displaying traditional stools to attract the customers at Peerwadhai... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor displaying traditional stools to attract the customers at Peerwadhai area Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 5:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-110221 RAWALPINDI: February 11 - A street vendor displaying traditional stools to attract the customers at Peerwadhai area. APP Photo by Irfan Mehmood APP06-110221 ALSO READ Vendor arranging and displaying colorful dolls to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart A vendor preparing traditional food stuff (Shikh Kabab) for customers at his roadside setup A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart