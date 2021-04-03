Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers while shuttling... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers while shuttling on Ghantaghar Road Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 5:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-030421 MULTAN: April 03 - A street vendor displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers while shuttling on Ghantaghar Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP10-030421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Street vendor displaying balloons decorated with lights to attract the customers A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath A person purchasing mosquito nets to be used (to protect children from mosquitoes bite) from roadside vendor