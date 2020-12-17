Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor displaying chicken to attract customers at Dhok Khabba PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor displaying chicken to attract customers at Dhok Khabba Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 8:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-171220 RAWALPINDI: December 17 - A street vendor displaying chicken to attract customers at Dhok Khabba. APP photo by Abid Zia APP12-171220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: August 16 – People purchasing chicken from vendor at a stall. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem