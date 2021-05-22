Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor displaying air filled toys shaped balloons to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor displaying air filled toys shaped balloons to attract the customers at Eidgah Road Sat, 22 May 2021, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-220521 MULTAN: May 22 - A street vendor displaying air filled toys shaped balloons to attract the customers at Eidgah Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ A vendor showering water displayed peaches to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy females waiting for customers to sell camel milk near Eidgah Chowk A vendor showering water displayed peaches to attract the customers Vendors displaying and unloading watermelons from delivery truck at their roadside setup to attract the customers Paid Advertisements