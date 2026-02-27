Friday, February 27, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA street juggler sits along the roadside with his trained monkey, waiting...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A street juggler sits along the roadside with his trained monkey, waiting to entertain passersby with its tricks to earn his livelihood.

APP05-270226 HYDERABAD: February 27 – A street juggler sits along the roadside with his trained monkey, waiting to entertain passersby with its tricks to earn his livelihood. APP/FHN/MAF/FHA/SSH
35
A street juggler sits along the roadside with his trained monkey, waiting to entertain passersby with its tricks to earn his livelihood.
APP05-270226
HYDERABAD: February 27 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan