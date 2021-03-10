Home Photos Feature Photos A special gypsy along with his granddaughters on the way after collecting...PhotosFeature PhotosA special gypsy along with his granddaughters on the way after collecting valuables from the different parts of the city Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 8:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-100321 ISLAMABAD: March 10 A special gypsy along with his granddaughters on the way after collecting valuables from the different parts of the city. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP18-100321ISLAMABAD: March 10 A person helping a special gypsy along with his granddaughters to cross a busy road while on the way after collecting valuables from the different parts of the city. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodALSO READ Art students from different institutes painting the wall of University of Punjab at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Bahara FestivalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers of Bahawalpur and Larkana hockey teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match during All Pakistan Inter Board Girls...Art students from different institutes painting the wall of University of Punjab at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Bahara FestivalA senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus Care Hospital