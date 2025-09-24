Wednesday, September 24, 2025
A snake charmer plays the flute to attract children while strolling through a street in Gharibabad Colony.

A snake charmer plays the flute to attract children while strolling through a street in Gharibabad Colony.
LARKANA: September 24 – 
