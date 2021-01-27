Home Photos Feature Photos A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside... PhotosFeature Photos A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-270121 RAWALPINDI: January 27 - A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Nomads on the way along with camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers A vendor displaying gas filled toy shaped balloons to attract customers at Commercial Market