A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai
APP11-270121 RAWALPINDI: January 27 - A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Nomads on the way along with camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR