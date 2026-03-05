HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA shopkeeper matching thread color for preparing clothes at Resham Gali in...
A shopkeeper matching thread color for preparing clothes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr.

APP41-050326 LARKANA: March 05 - A shopkeeper matching thread color for preparing clothes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/NAS/ABB
37
APP41-050326
LARKANA: March 05 – 
APP42-050326
LARKANA: March 05 – A shopkeeper displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers. APP/NAS/ABB
APP43-050326
LARKANA: March 05 – A vendor displaying artificial jewelry rings to attract the customers in preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitar. APP/NAS/ABB
