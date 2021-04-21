Home Photos Feature Photos A shopkeeper displaying and arranging traditional footwear to attract the customers in... PhotosFeature Photos A shopkeeper displaying and arranging traditional footwear to attract the customers in his shop Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-210421 LAHORE: April 21 A shopkeeper displaying and arranging traditional footwear to attract the customers in his shop. APP Photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging flower garlands to attract the customers at his shop People selecting old books displayed by shopkeeper in Saddar Market A shopkeeper preparing traditional spicy food item (Pikoras) by wearing facemask against corona pandemic