Home Photos Feature Photos A shopkeeper displaying and arranging different old parts of vehicles to attract... PhotosFeature Photos A shopkeeper displaying and arranging different old parts of vehicles to attract the customers at Bilal Gunj Old Spare Parts and Auto Market Tue, 18 May 2021, 7:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-180521 LAHORE: May 18 A shopkeeper displaying and arranging different old parts of vehicles to attract the customers at Bilal Gunj Old Spare Parts and Auto Market. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of lights reflection of street lights and vehicles break lights on Expressway during rain that experienced the Federal Capital A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and vehicles under No Parking sign at 6th Road creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs... Shopkeeper decorating bangles for customer at Bangles Market near Liaqat Bazaar Paid Advertisements