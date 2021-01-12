Home Photos Feature Photos A shopkeeper arranging and displaying dry fruit to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A shopkeeper arranging and displaying dry fruit to attract the customers at Jhang Bazaar Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 6:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-120121 FAISALABAD: January 12 - A shopkeeper arranging and displaying dry fruit to attract the customers at Jhang Bazaar. APP Photo by Muhammad Waseem APP28-120121 ALSO READ A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A roadside vendor arranging and displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Jamshoro Road Vendor displaying beetroot and turnip to attract the customers at roadside A vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road side setup