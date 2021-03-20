Home Photos Feature Photos A shepherd guiding herd of goats towards grazing field.PhotosFeature PhotosA shepherd guiding herd of goats towards grazing field. Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 6:21 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-200321 BAHAWALPUR: March 20 - A shepherd guiding herd of goats towards grazing field. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP28-200321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of motorcyclist carrying two goats on his bikeA shepherd guiding herd of goat towards grazing fieldA shepherd guarding his flock of grazing goats in field area