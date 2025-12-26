Friday, December 26, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA shepherd boy leads a flock of sheep along a highway on...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A shepherd boy leads a flock of sheep along a highway on the outskirts of the city as vehicles pass by, posing risks to both commuters and livestock.

APP10-261225 MULTAN: December 26 - A shepherd boy leads a flock of sheep along a highway on the outskirts of the city as vehicles pass by, posing risks to both commuters and livestock. APP/TVE/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
A shepherd boy leads a flock of sheep along a highway on the outskirts of the city as vehicles pass by, posing risks to both commuters and livestock.
APP10-261225
MULTAN: December 26 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan