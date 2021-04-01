Home Photos General Coverage Photos A senior citizen vaccinating a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A senior citizen vaccinating a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre setup near the Minar-e-Pakistan Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 9:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-010421 LAHORE: April 01 - A senior citizen vaccinating a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre setup near the Minar-e-Pakistan. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP42-010421 APP43-010421 APP44-010421 ALSO READ A senior citizen enjoying nap under the shadow of tree on a hot day of summer season in city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A senior citizen enjoying nap under the shadow of tree on a hot day of summer season in city District Health Officer Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi monitoring the medical staff vaccinating a person against COVID-19 virus at Sargodha Arts Council Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Chandka Hospital