Home Photos General Coverage Photos A senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus Care Hospital Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 6:10 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-100321 RAWALPINDI: March 10 - A senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus Care Hospital. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP16-100321RAWALPINDI: March 10 – A senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent corona virus Care Hospital. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ A large number of motorcyclists getting shelter under the Shakarparian over bridge during the heavy rain that experienced in the twin citiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORFederal Govt announces closure of educational institutions in ICT, 7 cities of Punjab from March 15Faisal announces immediate enforcement of ‘50% work from home’ policy in ICTGovt launches COVID-19 vaccination of senior citizens