Wednesday, January 28, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial capital.

APP38-280126 QUETTA: January 28 – A scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial capital. APP/MNN/TZD/SSH
11
- Advertisement -
A scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial capital.
APP38-280126
QUETTA: January 28 – 
A scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial capital.
APP39-280126
QUETTA: January 28 – People enjoy snowfall in the Hanna Orak area of the city. APP/MNN/TZD/SSH
A scenic view of snow-covered mountains following fresh snowfall in the provincial capital.
APP40-280126
QUETTA: January 28 – People enjoy snowfall in the Hanna Orak area of the city. APP/MNN/TZD/SSH
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan