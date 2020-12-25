Home Photos General Coverage Photos A Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Arshad blessing the worshippers during the Christmas... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Arshad blessing the worshippers during the Christmas Service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral at Lalkurti Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-251220 RAWALPINDI: December 25 - A Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Arshad blessing the worshippers during the Christmas Service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral at Lalkurti. APP photo by Abid Zia APP08-251220 ALSO READ CPO Capt. (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at Police Lines RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church