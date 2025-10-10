Friday, October 10, 2025
APP23-101025 QUETTA: October 10 - A roadside vendor displays handcrafted shawls and chadars in rich traditional hues, inviting passersby to experience the warmth and cultural heritage of Balochistan. APP/MNN/FHA
QUETTA: October 10 –
