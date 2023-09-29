A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack

A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack
APP41-290923 HANGU: September 29 – A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack. APP/ABB
A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack
APP41-290923
HANGU
A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack
APP43-290923
HANGU
A rescue operation is underway after two explosions took place at the entrance of a police station and inside a mosque in the premises of the police station. At least 4 killed and many wounded in the suicide terrorist attack
APP42-290923
HANGU

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services