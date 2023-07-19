PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A representative delegation of employees of Heavy Electrical Complex, Hattar posing for photo with Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Wed, 19 Jul 2023, 9:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP78-190723 ISLAMABAD: July 19 - A representative delegation of employees of Heavy Electrical Complex, Hattar posing for photo with Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi.APP/TZD/ABB APP78-190723 ISLAMABAD: Sponsored Ad