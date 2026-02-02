Monday, February 2, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area.

APP25-020126 PESHAWAR: February 02 - A police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area. APP/SYR/TZD/FHA
1
- Advertisement -
A police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area.
APP25-020126
PESHAWAR: February 02 –
A police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area.
APP24-020126
PESHAWAR: February 02 – Health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area. APP/SYR/TZD/FHA
A police officer standing in an alert position while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area.
APP26-020126
PESHAWAR: February 02 – Health worker marking a child’s finger after administering a polio vaccine to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Dalazak Road Faqirabad area. APP/SYR/TZD/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan