A person selecting handmade items at a stall in front of world famous archeological site of Mohenjo-Daro Museum
APP46-040221 LARKANA: February 04 - A person selecting handmade items at a stall in front of world famous archeological site of Mohenjo-Daro Museum. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP46-040221

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying stuffs for his livelihood in front of world famous archeological site of Mohenjo-Daro Museum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR