A person offering dua at grave of his beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard
APP46-290321 ISLAMABAD: March 29  A person offering dua at grave of his beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
ISLAMABAD: March 29  A family offering dua at grave of their beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
ISLAMABAD: March 29  Children offering dua at grave of their beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
ALSO READ  A person offering Fateha on their relatives grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Tando Yosuf Graveyard

