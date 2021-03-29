Home Photos General Coverage Photos A person offering dua at grave of his beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A person offering dua at grave of his beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 8:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-290321 ISLAMABAD: March 29 A person offering dua at grave of his beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh APP46-290321 APP47-290321ISLAMABAD: March 29 A family offering dua at grave of their beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh APP48-290321ISLAMABAD: March 29 Children offering dua at grave of their beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in H-8 graveyard. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ A person offering Fateha on their relatives grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Tando Yosuf Graveyard RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People offering dua at grave of their beloved regarding Shab-a- Baraat in a graveyard A person offering Fateha on their relatives grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Tando Yosuf Graveyard People laying flowers on their relative grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Cantt Graveyard