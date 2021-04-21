Home Photos Feature Photos A person fishing on the banks of Indus River near Sarfaranga cold... PhotosFeature Photos A person fishing on the banks of Indus River near Sarfaranga cold desert Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 7:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-210421 SKARDU: April 21 - A person fishing on the banks of Indus River near Sarfaranga cold desert. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain ALSO READ A beautiful view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside trees RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Deposits in RDA cross $800 m mark in 7 months Volunteers of Kaar-e-Khair organization busy in collecting garbage during Clean & Green Campaign at Forest Recreational Park organized by Forest Department Skardu An attractive and eye catching view of Katpa Desert Lake in the mountain area of Pakistan