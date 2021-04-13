Home Photos Feature Photos A person filling cans with drinking water from hand pump in the... PhotosFeature Photos A person filling cans with drinking water from hand pump in the outskirts of the Kambar City Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 10:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-130421 LARKANA: April 13 A person filling cans with drinking water from hand pump in the outskirts of the Kambar City. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Shepherds helping camels to drink water from hand pump during hot weather near Bypass Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People filling their pots with drinking water from a filtration plant Shepherds helping camels to drink water from hand pump during hot weather near Bypass Road Gypsy women filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at outside their makeshift houses near Sabzazar in Provincial Capital