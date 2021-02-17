Home Photos Feature Photos A person feeding parrots in the cage at Lake View Point in...PhotosFeature PhotosA person feeding parrots in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal Capital Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 4:29 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-170221 ISLAMABAD: February 17 A person feeding parrots in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodALSO READ A colourful parrot picking food from pot placed in the cage at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of people visits at Lake View Point in Federal Capital while wearing facemask to follow the SOPs for COVID-19A woman enjoying horse ride at Lake View Point in Federal CapitalWomen enjoying ride on decorated camel at Lake View Point in Federal Capital