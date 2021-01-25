Home Photos Feature Photos A person feeding birds at the water canal in mercy PhotosFeature Photos A person feeding birds at the water canal in mercy Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 5:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-250121 HYDERABAD: January 25 A person feeding birds at the water canal in mercy. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A kite picking meat piece thrown by people as mercy Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at a roadside A female beggar sitting on the road asking for mercy during rain that experienced in twin cities