A person cleaning historical Taziya of ”Shagird” in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura

A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura
APP38-060822 MULTAN: August 06 - A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura
APP38-060822 MULTAN:
A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura
APP39-060822 MULTAN: August 06 – A shopkeeper displays Ashura procession related items to attract the customers at his shop. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura
APP40-060822 MULTAN: August 06 – A shopkeeper displays Ashura procession related items to attract the customers at his shop. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR