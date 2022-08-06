PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A person cleaning historical Taziya of ”Shagird” in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura Sat, 6 Aug 2022, 6:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP38-060822 MULTAN: August 06 - A person cleaning historical Taziya of ''Shagird'' in preparation of Youm-e-Ashura. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP38-060822 MULTAN: APP39-060822 MULTAN: August 06 – A shopkeeper displays Ashura procession related items to attract the customers at his shop. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP40-060822 MULTAN: August 06 – A shopkeeper displays Ashura procession related items to attract the customers at his shop. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari