Home Photos Feature Photos A passerby with children taking shower at well water to beat the... PhotosFeature Photos A passerby with children taking shower at well water to beat the intense of hot weather Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 8:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-29 ISLAMABAD: April 29 A passerby with children taking shower at well water to beat the intense of hot weather. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from scorching hot weather A woman showering water on head of a boy to get relief during hot weather in the city Woman busy in bathing her children with a water pipe to get relief from hot weather in the city