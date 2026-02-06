Friday, February 6, 2026
A passenger bus decorated with a Basant poster moves through the city on the first day of the spring festival, celebrated in the provincial capital after twenty years following the lifting of the Basant ban

APP60-060226 LAHORE: February 06 – A passenger bus decorated with a Basant poster moves through the city on the first day of the spring festival, celebrated in the provincial capital after twenty years following the lifting of the Basant ban. APP/AMI/ABB/SSH
LAHORE
