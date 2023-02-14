PhotosNational Photos A parliamentary delegation of Ivory Coast, led by the President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast, Mr. Adama Bictogo, call on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Tue, 14 Feb 2023, 6:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP27-140223 ISLAMABAD: Feburary14 – A parliamentary delegation of Ivory Coast, led by the President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast, Mr. Adama Bictogo, call on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/MAF/TZD/ABB APP27-140223 ISLAMABAD