A paramedic staff fills a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Khaliqdeena Hall at M. A. Jinnah Road
Wed, 5 May 2021, 10:07 PM
APP65-050521 KARACHI: May 05 - A paramedic staff fills a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Khaliqdeena Hall at M. A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP66-050521KARACHI: May 05 – People standing in queue to register for Covid-19 vaccine at Khaliqdeena Hall at M. A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi