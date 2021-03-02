Home Photos Feature Photos A painter paints the body of a delivery truck at his workplace...PhotosFeature PhotosA painter paints the body of a delivery truck at his workplace at Pirwahdai Bus Terminal Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-020321 RAWALPINDI: March 02 - A painter paints the body of a delivery truck at his workplace at Pirwahdai Bus Terminal. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP20-020321ALSO READ An elderly painter busy in painting on truck at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA labourer making traditional ovens (Tandoor) at his workplaceA labourer making traditional ovens (Tandoor) at his workplaceA worker extracting mustard oil in traditional way at his workplace