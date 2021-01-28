A painter giving final touches during painting on wall at cantonment area

PM to interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries at loan cheques ceremony in Sahiwal



#APPNews @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI @Ehsaas_Pk @SaniaNishtar



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pm-to-interact-with-ehsaas-beneficiaries-at-loan-cheques-ceremony-in-sahiwal