Home Photos Feature Photos A painter busy in spraying paint on a truck body near IJP... PhotosFeature Photos A painter busy in spraying paint on a truck body near IJP road Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM APP04-310121 RAWALPINDI: January 31 A painter busy in spraying paint on a truck body near IJP road. APP photo by Saleem Rana