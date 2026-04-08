Previous Post A nine-member delegation from the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, led by its President Kadir Özkaya, visits the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and toured several historic landmarks within the Walled City. The delegation included Justice Ridvan Güleç, Justice Recai Akyel, Secretary General Murat Azakli, Chief Rapporteur-Judge Abdullah Çelik, Rapporteur-Judges Gizem Ceren Demir Kosar, Özge Ulukaya, Sümeyye Kocaman, and Security Officer Ahmet Durmaz.