A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital.

A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital.
APP45-281022 ISLAMABAD: October28 – A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital. APP/AMS/ABB
A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital.
APP45-281022 ISLAMABAD:
A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital.
APP46-281022 ISLAMABAD: October28 – A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital. APP/AMS/ABB
A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital.
APP47-281022 ISLAMABAD: October28 – A night view of Pakistan Monument, Lit up with Pink colour to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the federal capital. APP/AMS/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR