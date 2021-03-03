Home Photos General Coverage Photos A MPA signing before getting ballot paper during the Senate Election 2021...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA MPA signing before getting ballot paper during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial Assembly Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 6:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-030321 PESHAWAR: Mar 03 - A MPA signing before getting ballot paper during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial Assembly. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP22-030321ALSO READ A MPA casting her vote during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial AssemblyRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA MPA casting her vote during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial AssemblyA MPA casting her vote during the Senate Election 2021 in Provincial AssemblyJournalist casting vote during Gilgit-Baltistan Newspaper Society (GBNS) election 2021