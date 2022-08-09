A mourner perform religious ritual during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

APP47-090822 SARGODHA: August 09 – A mourner perform religious ritual during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession at Cannt during Yom-E-Aashura on 10th Muharramul Harram, in remembrance of the Shahadat of Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A woman mourns during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram at Empress Market Sadar, in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

A large number of mourners flogging themselves during Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident at Qissa Khuwani Bazar

Mourners touching Tazia at the Ashura Procession at Raja Bazzar on 10 Muharramul Harram commemorating martyrdom of Prophet Muhammads (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners offering Dua during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners with Tazia attending the the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Security personnel patrol during Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

