A mourner is selecting and purchasing knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram Tue, 17 Aug 2021, 11:28 PM APP37-170821 LAHORE: August 17 - A mourner is selecting and purchasing knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP39-170821LAHORE: August 17 – Shopkeepers displaying various items of procession on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram at Bibi Pak Daman in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP38-170821LAHORE: August 17 – Shopkeeper displaying oil lamps for candle lights and various items of procession on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram at Bibi Pak Daman in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari