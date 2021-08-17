A mourner is selecting and purchasing knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram

APP37-170821 LAHORE: August 17 - A mourner is selecting and purchasing knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP39-170821
LAHORE: August 17 – Shopkeepers displaying various items of procession on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram at Bibi Pak Daman in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP38-170821
LAHORE: August 17 – Shopkeeper displaying oil lamps for candle lights and various items of procession on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram at Bibi Pak Daman in the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

