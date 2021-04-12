Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist passing through sewerage water accumulated on road at Shah Jamal... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist passing through sewerage water accumulated on road at Shah Jamal creating problems motorist and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-120421 LAHORE: April 12 A motorcyclist passing through sewerage water accumulated on road at Shah Jamal creating problems motorist and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the attention of concerned authorities Vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated on road after heavy raining in city A view of stagnant water accumulated in front of Railway Quarters and needs the attention of concerned authorities