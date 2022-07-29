PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A motorcyclist passing through accumulated rain water at Waris Khan neighborhood after heavy rain Fri, 29 Jul 2022, 4:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP01-290722 RAWALPINDI: July 29 – A motorcyclist passing through accumulated rain water at Waris Khan neighborhood after heavy rain. APP photo by Umar Qayyum RAWALPINDI APP02-290722 RAWALPINDI: July 29 – A view of accumulated rain water at Waris Khan neighborhood after heavy rainfall in the city. APP photo by Umar Qayyum