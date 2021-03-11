Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist on the way with his children without facemasks at Court...PhotosFeature PhotosA motorcyclist on the way with his children without facemasks at Court Road Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 6:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-110321 HYDERABAD: March 11 A motorcyclist on the way with his children without facemasks at Court Road. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP37-110321ALSO READ Students attending the class wearing protective facemasks at a private schoolRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents attending the class wearing protective facemasks at a private schoolA vendor displays facemasks to attract the customers at his roadside setupTeacher and students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Phoenix Primary Higher Secondary School at Qasimabad