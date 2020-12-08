Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist on the way wearing raincoat during day long spell of... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist on the way wearing raincoat during day long spell of rain near Serena chowk Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 6:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-081220 ISLAMABAD: December 08 - A motorcyclist on the way wearing raincoat during day long spell of rain near Serena chowk. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh APP19-081220 ALSO READ A rickshaw driver on the way toeing an out of order rickshaw during rain that experienced in twin cities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying umbrellas outside his shop to attract customers during rain that experienced in twin cities A rickshaw driver on the way toeing an out of order rickshaw during rain that experienced in twin cities Men on the way under cover of umbrella to protect from rain that experienced in twin cities