A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City
APP47-060421 MULTAN: April 06 - A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP48-060421
MULTAN: April 06 – Children enjoying in rain that experienced the City. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  Families enjoying train ride at Karachi Zoological Garden in Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR